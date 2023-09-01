SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 4,401 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,401 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,727,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,311,000 after purchasing an additional 28,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,858,000 after purchasing an additional 54,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at WESCO International

In other WESCO International news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 1,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.83, for a total transaction of $160,777.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,924.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other WESCO International news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 1,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.83, for a total transaction of $160,777.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,924.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $610,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,177,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,626. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Stock Performance

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $161.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.00. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.08 and a 52 week high of $185.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WCC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on WESCO International from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on WESCO International from $214.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on WESCO International from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WESCO International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.75.

WESCO International Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

