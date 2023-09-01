SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Trims Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,559,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,807,000 after buying an additional 278,328 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,989,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,359,000 after buying an additional 1,179,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after buying an additional 2,492,722 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,249,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,374,000 after buying an additional 1,537,417 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,642,000 after buying an additional 41,898 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $57.58 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $59.43. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.07%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

