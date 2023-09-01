SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Trims Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Trading Down 1.3 %

ALL stock opened at $107.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.31.

Get Our Latest Report on ALL

Insider Activity

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.