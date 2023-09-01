Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Down 3.1%

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.97 and last traded at $6.97. Approximately 108,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 751,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.73.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.10. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 317.04% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The company had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tango Therapeutics

In related news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $2,446,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 743,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,829,241.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tango Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $50,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.