Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,339 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14,162 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Target were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 329.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,703,360 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $447,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,315 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Target by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,285 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth $184,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $127.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.77. The company has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $120.75 and a twelve month high of $181.70.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Target’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Target from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

