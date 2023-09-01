TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) COO Lynn B. Trelstad Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $497,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,013,768.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.70. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.61.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. TEGNA had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.1138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is 12.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TEGNA in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 37,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,921,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 420,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 163,124 shares during the period. Zeno Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 662.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zeno Research LLC now owns 474,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 412,581 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,631,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,498,000 after acquiring an additional 576,064 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

