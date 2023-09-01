Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Tejon Ranch from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Tejon Ranch Price Performance

Shares of Tejon Ranch stock opened at $16.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.70. Tejon Ranch has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.64.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Tejon Ranch will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tejon Ranch

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Tejon Ranch by 107.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,648 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 313.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Tejon Ranch by 533.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,581 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

