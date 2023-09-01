Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Trading 5.3% Higher

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.18. 781,144 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 9,973,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Tellurian from $1.30 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $672.00 million, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.29.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $31.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.63 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan S. Gross purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 240,000 shares in the company, valued at $331,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Tellurian by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tellurian by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,063,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Tellurian by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tellurian by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Tellurian by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 33,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 27,689 net acres of natural gas assets and 143 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

