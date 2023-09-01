Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Price Target to $107.00

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $115.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.01% from the stock’s previous close.

OXM has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $100.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.51. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $123.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.69.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.04. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.41, for a total transaction of $103,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,750,007.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 929 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $97,154.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,672,652.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $2,505,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 178,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

