Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Director Steven Alan Sonnenberg Sells 1,765 Shares of Stock

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) Director Steven Alan Sonnenberg sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $146,918.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,020.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tennant Price Performance

NYSE:TNC opened at $82.43 on Friday. Tennant has a 12-month low of $56.04 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get Tennant alerts:

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.67 million. Tennant had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tennant will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Tennant

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.87%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Tennant by 69.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 333.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tennant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tennant by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tennant during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tennant in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on Tennant

About Tennant

(Get Free Report)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.