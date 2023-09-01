Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,168 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.07% of Teradata worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Teradata in the fourth quarter worth about $59,279,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teradata in the fourth quarter worth about $41,629,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradata in the first quarter worth about $49,344,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Teradata in the fourth quarter worth about $34,371,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Teradata by 81.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,132,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,619,000 after acquiring an additional 510,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDC has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $51.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

In other Teradata news, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $1,498,263.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,177.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $1,498,263.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,177.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,116,853. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,544 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,736 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradata Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE TDC traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $45.93. 194,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $57.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Teradata had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teradata

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.