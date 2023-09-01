Terra (LUNA) Trading Down 3.5% This Week

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Terra coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $145.15 million and $16.63 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00009345 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001172 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002388 BTC.

About Terra

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 363,447,675 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

