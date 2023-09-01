Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,139 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,984 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays cut shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.69, for a total transaction of $816,337.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,757,731.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,979 shares of company stock valued at $17,907,222. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock traded down $9.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.13. 61,601,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,365,453. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $313.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $787.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.27.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

