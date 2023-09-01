Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Down 1.9%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $251.68 and last traded at $253.06. 19,090,209 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 145,073,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $258.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. TD Cowen upped their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.77.

Get Tesla alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $256.94 and a 200 day moving average of $216.27. The company has a market cap of $787.56 billion, a PE ratio of 73.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,521,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,979 shares of company stock valued at $17,907,222. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.