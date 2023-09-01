Tezos Price Hits $0.68 on Top Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last week, Tezos has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $646.26 million and approximately $14.94 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00002635 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00009345 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001549 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 971,951,228 coins and its circulating supply is 950,928,274 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.