The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) CEO Patrick E. Bowe Sells 9,878 Shares

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 9,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $515,137.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,291 shares in the company, valued at $6,898,975.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Andersons Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $51.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $53.45.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 0.51%. Andersons’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Andersons

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Andersons in the first quarter valued at about $515,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 12.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,010,000 after purchasing an additional 19,978 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 9.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANDE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Andersons in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Andersons from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Andersons from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

