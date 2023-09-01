The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,790 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 12.6% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,690,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Boeing by 7.6% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,844 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.84. 1,529,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,710,530. The firm has a market cap of $134.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $243.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.55.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

