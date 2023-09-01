The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $0.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97. The Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.42.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.01 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 80.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Dixie Group

About The Dixie Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Dixie Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Dixie Group by 51.7% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,289,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 439,239 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in The Dixie Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Dixie Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in The Dixie Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. 41.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

