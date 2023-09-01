The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
The Dixie Group Stock Up 4.7 %
NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $0.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97. The Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.42.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.01 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 80.72%.
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
