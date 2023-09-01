The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) CEO Mark Anthony Hernandez Buys 850 Shares of Stock

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Anthony Hernandez acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.02 per share, for a total transaction of $15,317.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,788 shares in the company, valued at $50,239.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eastern Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ EML opened at $18.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $112.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average of $18.43. The Eastern Company has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $24.35.

Get Eastern alerts:

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.34 million during the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.51%.

Eastern Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Eastern’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on EML

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Eastern by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Eastern during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Eastern in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Eastern by 7.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Eastern by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eastern

(Get Free Report)

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.