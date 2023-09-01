The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CWQXF. Barclays upgraded Castellum AB (publ) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Handelsbanken initiated coverage on Castellum AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, DNB Markets started coverage on Castellum AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.00.

Castellum AB (publ) Stock Performance

Castellum AB (publ) Company Profile

Shares of CWQXF stock opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average of $11.03. Castellum AB has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $15.55.

Castellum is one of the largest listed property companies in the Nordic region that develops flexible workplaces and smart logistics solutions. As of 30 June 2023, the property value totalled approximately SEK 171 billion, including the ownership share of the Norwegian company EntraASA. We are active in attractive Nordic growth regions.

