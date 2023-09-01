The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of HAIN opened at $10.59 on Monday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $22.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $947.49 million, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $447.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,906,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,323,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,293,000 after purchasing an additional 232,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,663,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,094,000 after purchasing an additional 601,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

