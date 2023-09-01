The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service trimmed its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 479,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,493 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $33,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Citigroup cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $253,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,172 shares of company stock valued at $302,012 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.1 %

HIG opened at $71.82 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $79.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

