The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 59.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 66.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

J. M. Smucker stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.77. 143,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,675. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $135.44 and a one year high of $163.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.61. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of -155.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -455.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on J. M. Smucker

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $462,332.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at $930,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,557 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,151. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.