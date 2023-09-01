The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,750 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $28,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 569.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,579,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,732,000 after buying an additional 2,193,923 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $239,875,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,466,244,000 after acquiring an additional 829,918 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $839,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 17,864.0% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 698,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,781,000 after purchasing an additional 694,909 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV opened at $161.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.94. The firm has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.08.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

