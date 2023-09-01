Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.25

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.31, with a volume of 69680 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.29.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their price target on Theratechnologies from C$1.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Theratechnologies Trading Down 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59, a PEG ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 45.09% and a negative return on equity of 1,116.86%. The business had revenue of C$23.84 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies Inc. will post 0.0224434 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

