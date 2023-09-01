TheWorks.co.uk (LON:WRKS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.10

TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 27.10 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 28.09 ($0.35), with a volume of 1763485 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.25 ($0.41).

TheWorks.co.uk Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 979.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 31.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 31.49. The stock has a market cap of £18.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,920.00 and a beta of 1.42.

TheWorks.co.uk Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. TheWorks.co.uk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20,000.00%.

About TheWorks.co.uk

TheWorks.co.uk plc operates as a retailer of gifts, arts, crafts, toys, books, and stationery products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through its online platform. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

