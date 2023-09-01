ThinkEquity Initiates Coverage on Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT)

ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Alliance Entertainment Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AENT opened at $2.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.86. Alliance Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24.

Get Alliance Entertainment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alliance Entertainment news, Director Walter Tommy Donaldson III bought 83,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 83,300 shares in the company, valued at $249,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. The company offers gaming products, vinyl records, digital video discs and blu-rays, compact discs, and consumer products and collectibles. It also provides third party logistics products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.