Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $83.90

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $83.90 and last traded at $83.83, with a volume of 402751 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.93.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.31.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 2.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.26 and a 200 day moving average of $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.88. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,547 shares in the company, valued at $20,192,199.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 15,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $1,134,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,446.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,192,199.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,158 shares of company stock worth $9,738,448 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 491.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 102.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

