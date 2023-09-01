Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) versus Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) Financial Contrast

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) and Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Tower Semiconductor and Natcore Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower Semiconductor 17.82% 12.74% 9.67% Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tower Semiconductor and Natcore Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower Semiconductor 0 0 1 0 3.00 Natcore Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tower Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.95%.

60.4% of Tower Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tower Semiconductor and Natcore Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tower Semiconductor $1.68 billion 1.93 $264.57 million $2.47 12.02 Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tower Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Natcore Technology.

Volatility & Risk

Tower Semiconductor has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natcore Technology has a beta of -0.46, indicating that its stock price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tower Semiconductor beats Natcore Technology on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS. The Company also provides design enablement platform for quick and accurate design cycle, as well as transfer optimization and development process services to integrated device manufacturers and fabless companies. It serves various markets, such as consumer electronics, personal computers, communications, automotive, industrial, aerospace, military, and medical device products. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

About Natcore Technology

Natcore Technology Inc., a research and development company, develops and owns technology for the manufacturing of solar cells. The company offers laser-processed back-contact cells and liquid phase deposition technology, which enables the controlled deposition of silicon dioxide and mixed silicon oxides from an aqueous solution at ambient temperatures and pressures. It focuses on using its nanotechnology discoveries to enable various applications consisting of laser processing, tandem quantum-dot solar cells, and Natcore Foil Cell structure. The company also provides technical consultancy services for the design and construction of solar cell/solar panel fabrication facilities, and solar power plants. Natcore Technology Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

