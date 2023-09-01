TPC Consolidated Limited (ASX:TPC) Plans Final Dividend of $0.30

TPC Consolidated Limited (ASX:TPC – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from TPC Consolidated’s previous final dividend of $0.10.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43.

TPC Consolidated Limited provides retail electricity and gas services to residential and business customers in Australia. It also provides pre-paid mobile and related services. The company was formerly known as Tel. Pacific Limited and changed its name to TPC Consolidated Limited in December 2015. TPC Consolidated Limited was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

