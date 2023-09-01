Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 585,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Tractor Supply worth $137,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after acquiring an additional 46,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $529,571,000 after buying an additional 71,025 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,712,000 after buying an additional 985,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,427,000 after buying an additional 387,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,485,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,162,000 after buying an additional 45,530 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSCO. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $254.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.35.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 2.0 %

TSCO stock opened at $218.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $181.40 and a 1-year high of $251.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.63. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.