Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $91.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s previous close.

TTD has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Trade Desk from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.48.

Shares of TTD opened at $80.03 on Thursday. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The company has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 307.82, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.26.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $464.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.21 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $107,067.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,339.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David B. Wells sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,925,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $107,067.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,339.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,404 shares of company stock worth $7,208,208. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 532.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 37,728 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Trade Desk by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 125,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 338,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,171,000 after acquiring an additional 36,025 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 3.1% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 171,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 13.1% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

