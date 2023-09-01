Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $43,000 Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 78.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 217.1% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 270.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $210,652.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,056.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $210,652.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,056.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at $848,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,552. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

NYSE HRL opened at $38.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.41. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $51.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.61%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

