Tradition Wealth Management LLC Takes $58,000 Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.9% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 3.7% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $149.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $467.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Barclays upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total transaction of $1,085,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,983 shares in the company, valued at $25,234,173.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Jill R. Goodman sold 5,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $732,142.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total value of $1,085,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,234,173.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,900 shares of company stock worth $5,021,507. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

