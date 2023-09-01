Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Shares Purchased by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 12,080 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 5.21% of Transcat worth $35,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 137.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Transcat during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Transcat in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Transcat by 162.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRNS traded down $2.00 on Friday, hitting $99.96. 22,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,370. Transcat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.60 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $796.68 million, a PE ratio of 73.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.63 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transcat in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Transcat from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Transcat from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Transcat from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.25.

In other Transcat news, insider Scott Deverell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total value of $101,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,685 shares in the company, valued at $171,297.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 5,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $590,484.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,967.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Deverell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total value of $101,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,297.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,099. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

