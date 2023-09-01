Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Trading 3.9% Higher

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.65 and last traded at $8.50. 4,000,843 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 18,630,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Transocean from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Transocean from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Transocean from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.96.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 37.68%. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Transocean news, CFO Mark-Anthony Lovell Mey sold 396,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $3,367,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 984,317 shares in the company, valued at $8,366,694.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 177.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,596,879 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $193,454,000 after acquiring an additional 17,650,829 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,278,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 64.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,992,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $178,031,000 after acquiring an additional 10,962,276 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 61.8% in the first quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 23,094,545 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $146,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 5,526.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,872,028 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732,128 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

