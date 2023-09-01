Triple Point Energy Transition plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.38 (LON:TENT)

Triple Point Energy Transition plc (LON:TENTGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Triple Point Energy Transition Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of TENT opened at GBX 64 ($0.81) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £64.01 million, a P/E ratio of 663.89 and a beta of 0.06. Triple Point Energy Transition has a twelve month low of GBX 56.50 ($0.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 88 ($1.11). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 65.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 65.45.

Triple Point Energy Transition Company Profile

Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc invests in energy efficiency projects. It focuses on investments in four sectors: low carbon heat distribution, social housing retrofit, industrial energy efficiency, and distributed generation. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

