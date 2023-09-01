Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,508,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,271 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $256,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,469,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,133,554. The firm has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.52. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

