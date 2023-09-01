Truist Financial Cuts Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $7.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PTON. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Macquarie lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

PTON stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.15. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $17.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.20.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.02 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 686.29% and a negative net margin of 45.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $98,662.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,471.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $92,928.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,794.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $98,662.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,471.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,739 shares of company stock valued at $524,802 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth about $4,813,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 176.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

