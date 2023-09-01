Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stock Position Lessened by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,354 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.06% of Tyson Foods worth $13,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 11,645.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,949,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,583,000 after buying an additional 4,906,996 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,063,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,890 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 26.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,059,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 58.05 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.34. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $76.23.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 208.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

