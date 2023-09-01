UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,579,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,292 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.93% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $349,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,900,890,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.50. 1,616,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,186,809. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.26 and a 52-week high of $76.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.58 and a 200-day moving average of $75.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1983 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

