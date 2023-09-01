UBS Group AG Grows Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,598,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,770 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 4.05% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $333,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,931,000 after buying an additional 3,038,020 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,810,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,383 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,211,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,204,000 after acquiring an additional 273,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,844,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,941,000 after acquiring an additional 641,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,623,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,766 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $59.49. 304,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,121. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.59. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.26 and a 12 month high of $59.76.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

