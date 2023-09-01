UBS Group AG Has $344.35 Million Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,444,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $344,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.11. 79,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,434. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.15. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $220.50 and a 12 month high of $259.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

