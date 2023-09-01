UBS Group AG Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,519,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241,095 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $380,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 573.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,925,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,216,000 after purchasing an additional 51,877,698 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,980,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,773,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119,195 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $237,347,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,322,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,372 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.27. 3,278,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,281,355. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $51.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.90 and its 200-day moving average is $50.04.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

