UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,441,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,095 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.65% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $414,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE APD traded up $2.98 on Friday, hitting $298.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,799. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.75 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.38. The firm has a market cap of $66.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.93.

View Our Latest Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.