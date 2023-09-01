UBS Group AG Sells 718,505 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,883,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718,505 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.36% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $318,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 267.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 423.9% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SHV stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,064,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,311. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.51.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.4674 dividend. This represents a $5.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

