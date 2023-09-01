UBS Group AG Sells 83,996 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,335,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,996 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.35% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $373,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826,910 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,579,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,663 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,151,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,722 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 394.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 569,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,440,000 after purchasing an additional 454,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,934,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $73.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,159. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $76.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.51 and its 200 day moving average is $70.96. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.