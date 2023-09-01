UBS Group Boosts American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $22.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AEO. StockNews.com started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.42.

NYSE:AEO opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average is $13.36. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $17.09. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $37,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

