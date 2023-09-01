UBS Group Raises Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Price Target to $10.00

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Root from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.40.

Get Root alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Root

Root Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $11.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $165.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.77. Root has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by $0.45. Root had a negative net margin of 68.96% and a negative return on equity of 75.00%. The company had revenue of $74.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Root will post -11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Root

In other news, CTO Mahtiyar Bonakdarpour bought 9,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $85,270.15. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 292,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,630,024.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROOT. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Root by 420.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 12,296 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Root by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 14,754 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Root by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 14,141 shares during the period. 60.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Root Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.