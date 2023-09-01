UGI (NYSE:UGI) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $27.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $28.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UGI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UGI has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $25.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. UGI has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $43.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.52%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in UGI by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UGI during the first quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in UGI by 189.8% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

